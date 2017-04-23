San Francisco International Airport on Sunday endured dozens of flight cancellations and delays because of an ongoing runway construction project, according to airport officials.

The Bay Area's largest airport reported 80 canceled flights and 108 delays due to the repaving and upgrade of Runway 28L, officials said.

The construction schedule calls for the runway to be shut down on nine weekends through June 9, with the exception of Memorial Day, airport officials said. The closures began on March 31. The closures typically occur between 6 p.m. Friday until noon Monday but are subject to change, the airport said.

Runway 28L, which is used primarily for arriving flights, is getting a fresh coat of pavement as well as new LED centerline lights, the airport said.