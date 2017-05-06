Driver Crawls to Safety After Crashing Into East Bay Creek

A driver managed to crawl to safety after crashing into a creek in unincorporated Alameda County. (May 5, 2017)

A driver managed to crawl to safety Friday night after crashing into a creek in unincorporated Alameda County, according to fire officials.

The driver was cruising along Mines Road when they somehow plowed into a creek and ended up upside down, fire officials said. The driver sustained moderate injuries in the crash but was able to squirm out of the car, which was partly submerged in water, and escape to safety.

It is unclear how the driver ended up in the creek.

The driver was transported to a local hospital, fire officials said.