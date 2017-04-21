San Jose police on Friday are searching for a driver who plowed his SUV into the side of a hospital and then took off.

Driver Flees After Crashing SUV Into Side of Regional Medical Center in San Jose

San Jose police on Friday are searching for a driver who plowed his SUV into the side of a hospital and then took off.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. at the Regional Medical Center on North Jackson Avenue. The building that was struck sits on the edge of the campus and is not connected to the main tower.

When officers arrived on scene, the driver had already fled.

Pictures from the scene showed a damaged facade.

No further details were immediately available.