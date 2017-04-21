Driver Flees After Crashing SUV Into Side of Regional Medical Center in San Jose | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Driver Flees After Crashing SUV Into Side of Regional Medical Center in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    San Jose police on Friday are searching for a driver who plowed his SUV into the side of a hospital and then took off.

    (Published 6 minutes ago)

    San Jose police on Friday are searching for a driver who plowed his SUV into the side of a hospital and then took off.

    The crash occurred around 1 a.m. at the Regional Medical Center on North Jackson Avenue. The building that was struck sits on the edge of the campus and is not connected to the main tower.

    When officers arrived on scene, the driver had already fled. 

    Pictures from the scene showed a damaged facade.

    No further details were immediately available.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 7 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices