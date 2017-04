A driver suffered major injuries in a solo-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Menlo Park, a police sergeant said.

Someone called 911 at 4:34 a.m. to report the crash in the 2500 block of Sand Hill Road, Sgt. Scott Mackdanz said.

No one else was inside the vehicle. The cause of the crash is under investigation, Mackdanz said.

Westbound Sand Hill Road between Branner Drive and Saga Way was closed for several hours but as of 10 a.m. it was open.