Driver Intentionally Hits People With Car in Union City Wal-Mart Parking Lot: Police

By Bay City News

    Union City PD
    Surveillance footage shows a car involved in a hit and run in Union City and a woman (inset) police are searching for. (March 20, 2017)

    Police are looking for a woman who they say intentionally struck pedestrians with her vehicle while leaving the parking lot of a Union City Wal-Mart after trying to return some batteries Sunday evening.

    The suspect entered the Wal-Mart at 30600 Dyer St. around 6 p.m. Sunday, and left the store agitated after employees declined to accept the returned batteries, police said.

    She got into a silver two-door Honda Accord, model year 1998 to 2000, and backed out of her parking space - nearly striking a family walking behind the car.

    As she continued to back up, police allege the suspect struck "numerous people." A 3-year-old child and her mother narrowly escaped injury by running out of the way.

    The suspect fled the scene at a high rate of speed, forcing other pedestrians to get out of the way, police said.

    She's described as a white woman with brown hair and glasses, standing 5 feet to 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing between 100 and 120 pounds.

    She was wearing a gray sweatshirt with a Batman logo, black leggings and dark Ugg-style boots.

    Anyone with additional information is asked to call investigators at (510) 675-5207.

