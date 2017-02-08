The driver of this Toyota Corolla is OK after being rescued by a good Samaritan. (Feb. 7, 2017)

A good Samaritan near Livermore is being hailed as a hero after leaping into a rushing creek and plucking a young driver trapped inside of an overturned car.

The frightening scene began just before 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday when a 20-year-old male driver lost control of his 1996 Toyota Corrola near Highland and Collier Canyon Roads, California Highway Patrol Officer Derek Reed said.

The car plunged into the rain-swollen water, which was roughly three feet in depth, and ended up resting on its roof, Reed said. Water immediately rushed inside of the car's cabin, trapping the driver inside.

Another man nearby happened to hear the crash take place. He drove to the scene, grabbed a pickaxe from his truck, jumped into the water and proceeded to smash the car's back window, according to Reed. The good Samaritan managed to crawl inside and pull the driver to safety.

The young driver only sustained minor injuries thanks to the good Samaritan's swift action, Reed said. Those gallant efforts received high praise from the CHP's Dublin Area commander.

"I am very proud of this citizen for courageously responding to and assisting at this collision scene," Captain Chistopher Sherry said in a statement. "This incident could’ve ended horribly and tragically. He is a true hero."

Police have yet to release the name of the good Samaritan.