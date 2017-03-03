Dump Truck Slams Into Overpass on Highway 101 in Palo Alto | NBC Bay Area
Dump Truck Slams Into Overpass on Highway 101 in Palo Alto

Structure at Embarcadero has significant crack and is shut down indefinitely in both directions

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Crews are on the scene where a dump truck crashed into an overpass in Palo Alto.

    A dump truck slammed into an overpass on southbound Highway 101 in Palo Alto late Thursday night, damaging the structure and creating a traffic backup on the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    The dump truck hit the overpass at the Embarcadero exit, creating a large crack in the structure and losing its load onto the roadway. The two right lanes of 101 were blocked, but traffic in other lanes of the freeway was still passing through late Thursday night.

    The 30-foot-long truck was carrying a 20-foot-long box and would require a heavy-duty crane to be removed from the scene, the CHP said.

    No injuries were reported.

    Palo Alto fire officials shut down the overpass indefinitely in both directions due to the possibility of structural damage.

    Published at 11:39 PM PST on Mar 2, 2017 | Updated 35 minutes ago
