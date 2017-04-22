Durant Out for Game 3 Against Blazers, Misses Second-Straight Game with Calf Strain | NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
No Kerr, Durant for Warriors in Game 3
BayArea-Earth-Week-Desktop

Durant Out for Game 3 Against Blazers, Misses Second-Straight Game with Calf Strain

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Monte Poole
    File image of Kevin Durant

    The Warriors will be without star forward Kevin Durant yet again Saturday night in Game 3 against the Blazers in Portland, the team announced Saturday night.

    Matt Barnes (right foot/ankle sprain), Shaun Livingston (right index finger sprain and hand contusion) and head coach Steve Kerr (illness) will miss Game 3 as well.

    Durant is out due to a calf strain he sustained in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series. He led the Warriors with 32 points in their first win of the series.

    On Saturday morning, Durant attended shootaround with his teammates, though it was apparent his strained left calf is not completely healed.

    The Warriors lead the series 2-0 over the Blazers, winning the first two games at Oracle Arena.

    Published 9 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices