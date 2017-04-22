The Warriors will be without star forward Kevin Durant yet again Saturday night in Game 3 against the Blazers in Portland, the team announced Saturday night.

Matt Barnes (right foot/ankle sprain), Shaun Livingston (right index finger sprain and hand contusion) and head coach Steve Kerr (illness) will miss Game 3 as well.

Durant is out due to a calf strain he sustained in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series. He led the Warriors with 32 points in their first win of the series.

On Saturday morning, Durant attended shootaround with his teammates, though it was apparent his strained left calf is not completely healed.

The Warriors lead the series 2-0 over the Blazers, winning the first two games at Oracle Arena.