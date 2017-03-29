5.7M Earthquake Strikes in Gulf of California

An earthquake with an initial magnitude of 5.7 struck in the Gulf of California Wednesday at 8:15 a.m. PT, the USGS reported.

The largest population center is approximately 65 miles east of the epicenter in Los Mochis, Mexico.

People as far away as Glendale, California reported feeling the effects of the quake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey's data.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this breaking story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

