By NBC Bay Area staff

    NBC Bay Area
    File image of a rally at Charlottesville, Virginia.

    An East Bay man who resigned from a Berkeley restaurant after attending a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, released a statement late Wednesday.

    Clayton-resident Cole White said he has been mischaracterized and went to Charlottesville to meet with other conservatives, saying in part "I want to make it clear that I am not a white supremacist, nor was I ever...My portrayal over social and the mainstream media has been inaccurate, biased and completely unjustified."

    Read White's full statement here.

    White worked at Top Dog in Berkeley, but resigned this week after social media posts from the Twitter account @YesYoureRacist and others identified him as a participant of the "Unite the Right" rally.

    (Published Monday, Aug. 14, 2017)

