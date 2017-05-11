East Bay Officials Take Step Toward Installing Security Cameras Along I-80, Highway 4 After Shootings | NBC Bay Area
East Bay Officials Take Step Toward Installing Security Cameras Along I-80, Highway 4 After Shootings

By Bob Redell

    East Bay officials are considering installing a network of security cameras along I-80 and Highway 4, following a string of shootings. (May 11, 2017)

    East Bay leaders are pushing for safer freeways.

    Contra Costa County District Attorney Mark Peterson on Thursday will meet with local law enforcement officials and an FBI task force to discuss funding a new camera network along Interstate 80 and Highway 4, following a rash of highway shootings in recent years. Officials must figure out where the surveillance cameras should be installed.

    The California Highway Patrol reports that at least 85 shootings have been reported on the freeways between Richmond and Antioch since November 2015, according to the East Bay Times.

    In Contra Costa County alone, 21 people were injured by the gunfire and eight were killed.

    Officials plan to install three types of technology at various points along the highways, the East Bay Times reported.

    The first is a surveillance camera that can pan, tilt and zoom. Next are shotspotter microphones that recognize gunfire and automatically direct the cameras in the right direction. And finally a camera that is constantly scanning license plate numbers, the East Bay Times reported.

    State officials have pledged the funds to cover the cost of the equipment, which is expected to run between $1.5 and 2 million.

    The newspaper reports the new surveillance system could be rolled out once the cost is nailed down, likely in a few weeks.

    Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago
