East Bay Police Chase Ends in Mangled Wreck
East Bay Police Chase Ends in Mangled Wreck

By NBC Bay Area staff

    NBC Bay Area
    A police chase that spanned across the East Bay ended with a violent crash in Pleasant Hill. (March 4, 2017)

    A police pursuit that began early Saturday in the East Bay ended with two people being shipped to the hospital, police said.

    Police attempted to pull a driver over around 2:30 a.m. along eastbound Highway 24 near the Acalanes Road exit, but the driver of the Honda sedan took off, according to police.

    A subsequent chase along Highway 24 and Interstate 680 eventually ended with the driver crashing in Pleasant Hill, police said.

    Multiple emergency crews called to the scene proceeded to delicately pull two people from the mangled car before taking them to a hospital, according to police.

    Further information was unavailable at the time.

    Published 2 hours ago
