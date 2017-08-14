First responders treat victims at a shooting in East San Jose. (Aug. 14, 2017)

A total of five people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a drive-by shooting in East San Jose Sunday night, according to police.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. along the 1700 block of Vista Glen Drive, according to police.

Responding officers found one woman and four men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

No suspects have been located at this time, police said.

A neighbor told NBC Bay Area he has seen a handful of people coming and going from a home believed to be the location of the shooting in the last week. The shooting sent his sibling diving for cover.

"I have a little 8-year-old sister, and when she heard the gunshots, she got really scared and her first instinct was to hide behind the couch," the neighbor said.

Fire officials previously reported that six people were transported to the hospital.

Further information was not available.

Stay tuned for details on this developing story.