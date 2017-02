All lanes of eastbound state Highway 4 in Antioch are closed Saturday night because police activity in the area, California Highway Patrol officials said.

A motorist alert was issued at 9:29 p.m. because of the closure, which is about a quarter mile west of Hillcrest Avenue.

All traffic is being diverted off at A Street, CHP officials said.

There is no estimate for when the lanes will reopen, CHP Officer William Ogilvie said.