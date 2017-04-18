Elderly Woman in San Francisco Seriously Injured in Collision | NBC Bay Area
Elderly Woman in San Francisco Seriously Injured in Collision

By Bay City News

    An elderly woman was seriously injured in a collision in San Francisco's Lake Street neighborhood late Monday night, according to police.

    The collision was reported at 11:03 p.m. in the 300 block of Lake Street.

    A 28-year-old woman driving a vehicle east on Lake Street made a left turn toward a driveway and pulled into the path of a vehicle being driven west by an 87-year-old woman, police said.

    The two collided and the younger woman's vehicle also struck a nearby parked car, according to police.

    The 87-year-old woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are considered life-threatening, police said.

    No arrest was made in connection with the collision and no other details about the case were immediately available.

