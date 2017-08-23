Eli's Coming for Brooks' Starting Linebacker Spot

Linebacker Eli Harold (No. 58) has a chance to start at strong-side linebacker for the 49ers this season. (Getty Images)

Ahmad Brooks has been a big part of the 49ers defense for a long time.

But now, after two preseason games this summer, his hold on a starting role as the team’s strong-side linebacker (the SAM position) is no longer a lock. Third-year player Eli Harold is giving him a run for his money.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters last week that Harold is pushing Brooks and has a chance to be the SAM starter, reported Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee. Brooks started the team’s first exhibition game, while Harold started game No. 2.

As the team heads into the third summer game Sunday night in Minnesota against the Vikings, the job is very much up for grabs.

Shanahan told Barrows that Harold got off to a slow start in training camp because of a concussion, and also was slowed by a foot injury in spring workouts. But lately, Shanahan said Harold is playing very well.

Noted Barrows: “Coaches particularly like how the former defensive end holds his ground against the run, which is a strong-side linebacker’s primary responsibility.”

The 49ers also are taking a long look at Dekoda Watson at the SAM spot, which is a prime pass-rushing position, too.

“It took Eli a little bit to get going,” Shanahan told Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. “Eli plays physical. He sets the edge really well for us as a SAM linebacker. You know, there’s not just competition going on at SAM linebacker, it’s also a rush nickel player. We’re trying to figure out who can be our best SAM linebacker in base personnel and then which one of these guys is the best at putting his hand in the dirt and rushing the quarterback when we get to third down.

“Eli does both of them. Guys like Dekoda can do it, too. We’ve got some guys there that, you know, we’ve had two games in (and) we’ve seen a lot. We’ve seen a lot at practice and I’m glad we’ve got two more games to evaluate it.”

One thing Shanahan says won’t play a factor in whatever decision is determined will be salary. Brooks will count $6.1 million against the salary cap this season, according to Wagner. Harold will count just $823,000 against the cap.

“I try not to even look at that because I don’t want … I want to make the right decision,” Shanahan told reporters. “I don’t like anything to skew me on that type of stuff. So I try to go off what I see at practice. You want to know who’s got the most upside and things like that. Who’s going to be better throughout the year if given the opportunity.”