San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park is set to have a group of special performances at the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival from Grammy award winning musicians Emmylou Harris, Steve Earle, Patty Griffin, Buddy Miller and Lucinda Williams on Oct. 8.

The artists are scheduled to perform at the festival as a part of Lampedusa: Concerts for Refugees, an eight-city tour produced by the Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) to raise awareness and funds to help refugees receive educational opportunities.

“Education is a life-saving intervention for refugees,” said Executive Director of the Jesuit Refugee Service, David Robinson. "With Lampedusa, we hope people are inspired by the music and are compelled to get involved.”

According to JRS, funds from the tour will help refugees “heal, learn and thrive.”

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass runs from Oct. 6-8.

Lampedusa 2017 is scheduled in the following eight cities:





Oct. 3: Seattle, WA, The Moore Theatre

Oct. 4: Portland, OR, The Aladdin Theatre

Oct. 8: San Francisco, CA, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

Oct. 10: Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern Theatre

Oct. 12: Tucson, AZ, Fox Tucson Theatre

Oct. 13: Albuquerque, NM, The KiMo Theatre

Oct. 14: El Paso, TX, Abraham Chavez Theatre

Oct. 15: Dallas, TX, The Majestic Theatre











