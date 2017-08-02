An art studio in San Jose has been temporarily shut down while investigators examine an unspecified allegation, according to police.

The police department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is taking a look into the allegation pinned against the Enlightenment Studio, which is located at 438 Toyon Ave., and trying to verify the specific details, according to police.

A message posted on the studio's website indicated that the police department is conducting an investigation "regarding activit(ies) that happened on the premises of the studio." The studio is cooperating with the investigation, according to the message.

While the investigation is underway, the studio will remain closed.

The Enlightenment Studio is billed as a place where people can receive instruction and tutoring for academics, music, painting, drawing, graphic design and other art-related activities.

Further information was not available.