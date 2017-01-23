Erosion Remains a Concern in Loma Fire Burn Area

Erosion continues to be a big concerns for residents living in the Loma Fire burn area of the Santa Cruz Mountains. Robert Handa reports. (Published 55 minutes ago)

Erosion continues to be a big concerns for residents living in the Loma Fire burn area of the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Monday's scene showed the area covered in a light dusting of snow. One homeowner told NBC Bay Area the scorched terrain is holding up surprisingly well from the storms.

But swift and sudden erosion is still a concern.

People showed up on Monday to look at what is left of Nelson Road in Scotts Valley, which collapsed on Sunday.

"It's shocking," Scotts Valley-resident Peter Gross said. "I've been here for many winters in the past and this is the first one this severe that I can remember in a while."