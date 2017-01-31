Police Search for Escaped Inmate near Interstate 880 in Hayward | NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Escaped Inmate Search in Hayward
NBC_OTS_BAY1
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Police Search for Escaped Inmate near Interstate 880 in Hayward

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Bay Area
    Police search for an escaped inmate near Interstate 880 in Hayward. (Jan. 31, 2017)

    Police on Tuesday are trying to apprehend an escaped inmate who was last seen near Interstate 880 in Hayward, Alameda County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Ray Kelly said.

    A perimeter was set up near A Street and I-880 by local law enforcement authorities to search for the inmate.

    At the time of the escape, the inmate was in the custody of law enforcement from Kentucky, Kelly said.

    It’s unclear if the inmate was being brought to Alameda County or taken to Kentucky.

    Further information was unavailable.

    This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for details.

    Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices