Police search for an escaped inmate near Interstate 880 in Hayward. (Jan. 31, 2017)

Police on Tuesday are trying to apprehend an escaped inmate who was last seen near Interstate 880 in Hayward, Alameda County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Ray Kelly said.

A perimeter was set up near A Street and I-880 by local law enforcement authorities to search for the inmate.

At the time of the escape, the inmate was in the custody of law enforcement from Kentucky, Kelly said.

It’s unclear if the inmate was being brought to Alameda County or taken to Kentucky.

Further information was unavailable.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for details.