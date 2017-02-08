Three homes owned by one family on an off-the-grid Los Gatos, California property were devasted in a “massive mudslide” during heavy storms on Tuesday, and a daughter who lives there used Facebook Live to plead for help.

“Everything’s being destroyed,” Jennifer Ray, 32, a stay-at-home mom, is heard saying on the 7:47 a.m. post, her voice teary and frantic. “The dogs are trapped in the car. Oh my God.”

A mudslide damages a home in Los Gatos. (Feb. 8, 2017)

Photo credit: Jennifer Ray

In an interview on Wednesday with NBC Bay Area, Ray said she didn’t know what else to do because there is no cell service in that area, and her land line was dead. Luckily, she has satellites on the property, and so her Wi-Fi was working. She streamed what was going on – it was the only way she thought she could let the world know she was in trouble. Los Gatos is a small unincorporated town in Santa Clara County, which comprises starkly different types of neighborhoods, from the extremely affluent, to the extremely secluded. Ray and her family live way off the beaten track on Bear Creek Road between Big Basin Redwoods State Park and the Sierra Azul Open Space Preserve.

Her friends quickly chimed in, many of them saying that they’d call for help. But crews couldn’t even get to her property at first; it was covered in mud. California was pummelled Tuesday with storms, flooding and mudslides on Tuesday, following a wet January that has saturated the once drought-stricken state.

Jennifer Ray, 32, of Los Gatos

Photo credit: NBC Bay Area via Skype

Eventually, she, her mother, her sister and three kids got into two cars that they were able to get free and drove to her grandmother’s house in San Mateo, where she is staying now indefinitely. Her husband, a union wireman, her brother-in-law who works in the Menlo school district, and her father, who is out of work with an injured kneed, all stayed behind.

The good news is that no one was injured when the mudslide took her pregnant sister’s home off its foundation and washed her car and tool shed away. The loose mud also shoved the play equipment in her own backyard closer to her own house. A roof was ripped off. Ray said her sister’s home is unlivable. A friend, Tina Foster set up a GoFundMe page, to help pay for expenses and replace lost belongings.

While all this was happening, Ray’s two children witnessed Mother Nature at work. “All we could do is watch as it all came down and trap my mom's dogs in her car,” she said. When she saw a roof floating by in the muck, she feared the worst: “I was thinking my sister and my niece were dead.”

A mudslide damages a children's play gym in Los Gatos. (Feb. 8, 2017)

Photo credit: Jennifer Ray

Ray knows that where she is living is remote and prone to fires and mudslides. But it was her father’s dream to live there with his daughters, m which they have been doing, quite happily, for two years.

He is the “strongest man” that Ray knows. “But yesterday, he cried as he held my sister,” she said. “It was heartbreaking to watch my father’s dreams…wash away.”

She said that her family is well aware of a place that she lives in a spot where mountain lions roam, trees fall and fires burn.

“We knew the dangers of living off the grid,” she said, but because of her father’s desire to live together, she said “we knew we wanted to try it.”

As for what’s next, Ray and her family are trying to sort out what insurance will pay for and what it won’t. But she knows they all want to get back to their home as soon as they can.

“It’s a beautiful place to raise our kids,” she said. “As a family we know we can get through it together. We do love it up there.”

NBC Bay Area's Michelle Cabuag-Lim contributed to this report.