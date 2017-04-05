Evictions served to San Francisco residents between 2016 and 2017 dropped 21 percent compared to the the previous year.

The number of eviction notices served to San Francisco residents last year dropped 21 percent compared to the year before, according to city records.

The recent drop-off in evictions marks the first time since 2009-2010 that resident removals actually declined, according to city records.

A total of 1,881 eviction notices were issued between March 1, 2016 and Feb. 28, 2017, according to the city. That number was 2,376 the year before.

The top three reasons for evictions this past year were breach of rental agreement, owner/relative move-ins and committing a nuisance, according to the city.

Evictions triggered by rental agreement rifts actually dropped 29 percent between 2017 and 2016, according to records. Evictions stemming from owner/relative move-ins also declined by five percent. On the other hand, evictions prompted by nuisance reports jumped by seven percent.

Of the thousands of people living in San Francisco who have been evicted from the their homes in recent years, hundreds of those residents may have been wrongfully evicted, according to a recent analysis by the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit. That analysis prompted city leaders to consider new laws to combat landlords who wrongfully evict rent-controlled tenants.