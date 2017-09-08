Evidence of Tampering at San Ramon Recycled Water Tank: Fire Official - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Evidence of Tampering at San Ramon Recycled Water Tank: Fire Official

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Evidence of Tampering at San Ramon Recycled Water Tank: Fire Official
    NBC Bay Area
    Officials in San Ramon investigate a tampered vent belonging to a recycled water tank. (Sept. 8, 2017)

    A vent on top of an East Bay recycled water tank has been tampered with, and something or someone may have entered the massive container, a fire official said Friday.

    Water district employees were slated to conduct maintenance on the four million gallon water tank in San Ramon when they noticed that a portion of the vent had been partially removed, according to a San Ramon Fire Battalion Chief Dan McNamara.

    McNamara added that there was evidence that suggests that someone or something got inside of the tank, which is located in the area of Lilac Ridge Road and Lantana Way. 

    Officials called off going into the tank on Friday, according to McNamara. Crews are slated to use a submersible drone on Saturday to search the tank.

    Further information was not available.

    Published 2 hours ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices