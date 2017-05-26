Bystanders captured video of three people sustaining severe injuries at the hands of Eric Clanton, who hit them in the head with a bike lock at a Trump rally in April, police said.

An East Bay college professor was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of using a U-shaped bike lock to strike three people at a President Trump rally in Berkeley last month.

Bystanders filmed Eric Clanton, who formerly taught at Pleasant Hill-based Diablo Valley College, hitting the victims' heads on April 15 at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park. The 28-year-old Oakland resident's violent actions left the victims with "significant injuries," police said.

The videos, which were circulated widely on social media, helped police track down Clanton, they said. The "severity of these felonious assaults" prompted the Berkeley Police Department's homicide unit to oversee the investigation.

Officers on Wednesday served search and arrest warrants at San Leandro and Oakland addresses linked to Clanton. He was located at the latter and arrested without incident. He has been booked into Berkeley City Jail, police said.

Clanton faces charges three counts of use of a firearm during a felony with an enhancement clause and assault with a non-firearm deadly weapon, which are felonies.

Clanton is booked into Berkeley City Jail and bail is set at $200,000, the East Bay Times reported. He was due to be arraigned on Friday morning.

