An ex-felon has been charged with possession of child pornography and five other felonies after authorities executed a high-risk search warrant at his Livermore home last week and found images of child pornography and more than 300 pounds of ammunition, prosecutors said.

Jarrett Harvey Mills, 37, of Livermore, was arrested last Tuesday when officers found child pornography in both photo and video formats and 37 rifles, handguns and shotguns and 315 pounds of ammunition, Alameda County sheriff's investigator Michael Buckhout wrote in a probable cause statement.

In addition to possession of child pornography, Mills is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of an assault weapon, obliterating the identification of a firearm, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and sale of a large-capacity magazine.

Mills is being held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin in lieu of $190,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned at the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin on Wednesday.

Buckhout wrote that authorities began investigating Mills after they were tipped off by two informants.

Buckhout said that when authorities arrested Mills at his home on Greenville Road in Livermore and conducted a search they found him in possession of three grams of methamphetamine, a memory card and USB drive, both filled with child porn.

The memory card had at least 26 videos of children engaging in sexual conduct and other electronic devices found during the search also allegedly had videos and images of child porn, Buckhout wrote.

When Mills was interviewed he admitted that an AR-15 rifle was his but denied ownership of the 36 other firearms that were found in his residence, Buckhout said.

Mills also admitted to the possession of child porn and methamphetamine, according to Buckhout.

Prosecutors allege that Mills was convicted of receiving stolen property in 2003 and possession of a firearm by a felon in 2005.