As the wife of the Orlando nightclub gunman is set to appear in federal court for the first time on Tuesday, NBC Bay Area obtained exclusive surveillance footage taken in the neighborhood of the moments before her arrest.

The short clip of black-and-white video shot at 7:36 a.m. Monday shows two Alameda County sheriff's deputies standing on the sidewalk as at least three men in plain clothes walk by quickly on the sidewalk.

Shortly afterwar, Noor Zahi Salman, 30, was taken into custody, although the video does not show that part. Reached at her mother's home, where she moved to after the massacre, a woman declined to comment through a screen door. Salman, a mother of a young boy, is expected to appear in federal court on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., although the case is being prosecuted in the U.S. Central District Court in Florida. Court records on Tuesday showed that the charging documents and affidavits have been sealed.

Orlando police said in a tweet that she will face charges of aiding and abetting by providing material support to a terrorist organization and obstruction of justice. Her now-dead husband, Omar Mateen, was the mastermind of the June Pulse nightclub shooting, where 49 people were killed and 53 injured, considered to be the country's deadliest mass shooting. He was killed in a firefight with police there.

Noor Salman and her late husband, Omar Matten, accused of killing 49 people in Orlando in June 2016.

Photo credit: NBC Bay Area

In June, a source close to the family told NBC News that Mateen sent his wife a text message during the rampage, asking her, "Do you see what's happening?" After swapping texts, she tried to call him.

But in a statement sent to NBC News, Salman's attorney, Linda Moreno, said in a statement that Mateen's widow had no advance knowledge of what her husband would do that night at the Florida gay club.

"Noor has told her story of abuse at his hands," the lawyer, Linda Moreno, said in a statement. "We believe it is misguided and wrong to prosecute her and that it dishonors the memories of the victims to punish an innocent person."

A neighbor told NBC Bay Area she was surprised that Salman had been arrested. "I thought she was not a suspect, I thought she was fine," the neighbor said.

Salman told the Times in an interview in November that she was "unaware of everything."

“I don’t condone what he has done," she said then. "I am very sorry for what has happened. He has hurt a lot of people.”

Since the massacre, Salman was said to have been cooperating with the FBI. What changed has not been made clear.

Salman's parents live in Rodeo, California, and the FBI has previously visited that location to interview her, NBC News reported. Rodeo is a small city, with a population of 8,600, in Contra Costa County near the San Pablo Bay — about 45 minutes from San Francisco.

Her mother’s neighbors in Rodeo have told NBC Bay Area that Salman was the daughter of Ekbal Zahi and Bassam Abdallah Salman, who died of a heart attack several years ago. The couple has three other daughters — the youngest is 14. Salman's mother still lives at the home with her youngest but has not spoken out publicly about the shooting.

According to neighbors, Salman attended John Swett High School in nearby Crockett, California.Salman married Mateen, neighbors said, and moved to Florida about five years ago. She moved back to the Bay Area with her son after the massacre.