Transportation authorities on Thursday broke ground on an expansion project that will bring additional options and amenities to ferry riders in San Francisco.

Transportation authorities on Thursday broke ground on an expansion project that will bring additional options and amenities to ferry riders in San Francisco.

The Water Emergency Transit Authority announced that the San Francisco Ferry Building will welcome two new entry gates, weather-protected canopies, a new plaza south of the ferry building and more. San Francisco Bay Ferry service will also expand by adding stops in Richmond and Treasure Island.

Investigative Street Meat Sold in San Francisco Ends up in Restaurants

"We're going to be able to land more frequently here in San Francisco as we don't have to stand off while another boat clears the dock so we can have more service coming in, we have more boats coming in," Ernest Sanchez with the Water Emergency Transit Authority said.



Officials hope the expansion project, which is planned to reach completion by 2019, will ease overcrowding on all local public transportation options.

Video Flaring at Valero Refinery Prompts Evacuations in Benicia

State and federal funds to the tune of nearly 80 million will be used to pay for the project.