Officials Break Ground on San Francisco Ferry Terminal Expansion Project

By Pete Suratos

    Transportation authorities on Thursday broke ground on an expansion project that will bring additional options and amenities to ferry riders in San Francisco.

    (Published 22 minutes ago)

    Transportation authorities on Thursday broke ground on an expansion project that will bring additional options and amenities to ferry riders in San Francisco.

    The Water Emergency Transit Authority announced that the San Francisco Ferry Building will welcome two new entry gates, weather-protected canopies, a new plaza south of the ferry building and more. San Francisco Bay Ferry service will also expand by adding stops in Richmond and Treasure Island.

    "We're going to be able to land more frequently here in San Francisco as we don't have to stand off while another boat clears the dock so we can have more service coming in, we have more boats coming in," Ernest Sanchez with the Water Emergency Transit Authority said.

    Officials hope the expansion project, which is planned to reach completion by 2019, will ease overcrowding on all local public transportation options.

    State and federal funds to the tune of nearly 80 million will be used to pay for the project.

