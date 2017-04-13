Expired Food Being Sold at San Jose State University: Report | NBC Bay Area
Expired Food Being Sold at San Jose State University: Report

By Scott Budman

    San Jose State University is responding to a report exposing expired food being sold on campus. Scott Budman reports.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    San Jose State University is responding to a report exposing expired food being sold on campus.

    The article, published Thursday morning students Sarah Kleevis and Ashli Lett who both report for the school's Update News, provides examples of expired food in popular on-campus stores like the Village Market, Just Below and the Student Union.

    Students said they now will be checking expiration dates more closely when purchasing food on campus.

    University officials said they will immediately begin checking inventory in on-campus stores for past-dated items and will offer refunds to anyone bringing back a past-dated item.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago
