As his team suited up to take the court for its first playoff game, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on Sunday delivered a message to fans and citizens of the world. But it wasn't related to basketball.

"I'm not an overly religious person, but I'm a spiritual person, and I think holidays are a great time to reflect and remind each other that regardless of race, color, creed, gender, political preference, religious preference, it's important for everybody to just try to bring some joy to the world and extend some good will," Kerr said while addressing members of the media before the Warriors' Game 1 matchup against the Portland Trailblazers. "Today's a good reminder of that."

Eager fans craving an NBA title this go around packed Oracle Arena for the game as soon as doors were open. While the Warriors playoff success remains on the forefront of the fans' minds, Kerr reminded those listening to step back from the action on the hardwood and count their blessings.

"We're playing a game today, great competition, our fans are going to be excited," he said. "We're so lucky to be in this building, live the lives that we do."

Golden State's leader on the sidelines isn't afraid to offer his opinion about topics swirling outside the basketball world. Back in January, Kerr slammed President Donald Trump's travel ban. Before that, the head coach took aim at the commander in chief following his election and inauguration.

Kerr also took time out of his pregame interview before a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this season to contemplate the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as American citizens battled contention and unrest.