FBI, Marin County Sheriff Investigate Body Found Near Point Reyes Station | NBC Bay Area
FBI, Marin County Sheriff Investigate Body Found Near Point Reyes Station

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

    Marin County Sheriff via Twitter
    The scene near Point Reyes Station where a body was found on Friday. (Feb. 18, 2017)

    A body was located near Point Reyes Station Friday evening, according to a spokesman with the Marin County Sheriff's Office.

    The discovery was made at about 6 p.m. near Platform Bridge Road in an unincorporated part of the county, Lt. Doug Pittman said.

    On Saturday morning, the road has been closed between Sir Francis Drake Road and Point Reyes-Petaluma Road, as the investigation continues.

    The area is operated by the National Park Service. Sheriff's officials are working with park service officials, as well as the FBI, according to Pittman. There is no estimate about when the road will reopen.

    Marin County sheriff's officials posted a message on Twitter that showed search and rescue teams combing the area for evidence related to the criminal investigation. There is no threat to the community, they stressed.

    Check back for updates.

    Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago
