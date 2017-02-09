The FBI’s San Francisco Division is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the return of a submachine gun and other items that were stolen in January out of an agent’s car somewhere in Contra Costa County.

The stolen items include an H&K 10mm MP5 submachine gun, three magazines and one bulletproof vest. FBI officials believe the theft occurred in Concord, Orinda or Lafayette between 6 p.m. Jan. 8, when the items were last seen, and 10 p.m. Jan 9, when the officer first discovered they were missing.

Officers declined to comment on whether the car was broken into or unlocked, citing an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the FBI’s San Francisco field office at 415-553-7400. Callers can remain anonymous.