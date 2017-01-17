Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives at the Earle Cabell Federal Building in Dallas for a trial over alleged copyright infringement involving a virtual reality headset.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was in Dallas Tuesday to attend an intellectual property lawsuit over a virtual reality headset.

Zuckerberg arrived at the Earle Cabell Federal Building for the trial Tuesday morning, which began Jan. 10.

ZeniMax Media, which owns Richardson-based id Software, filed the lawsuit claiming that Facebook-owned Oculus VR stole secrets and technology that led to the development of the headset.

ZeniMax is seeking $2 billion in damages.

