Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Attends Virtual Reality Copyright Trial in Dallas | NBC Bay Area
NBC_OTS_BAY1

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Attends Virtual Reality Copyright Trial in Dallas

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Ken Kalthoff, NBC 5 News
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives at the Earle Cabell Federal Building in Dallas for a trial over alleged copyright infringement involving a virtual reality headset.

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was in Dallas Tuesday to attend an intellectual property lawsuit over a virtual reality headset.

    Zuckerberg arrived at the Earle Cabell Federal Building for the trial Tuesday morning, which began Jan. 10.

    ZeniMax Media, which owns Richardson-based id Software, filed the lawsuit claiming that Facebook-owned Oculus VR stole secrets and technology that led to the development of the headset.

    ZeniMax is seeking $2 billion in damages.

    10 Years of Facebook10 Years of Facebook

    Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices