Facebook's F8 Conference Points to the Future, With Some Sadness

By Scott Budman

    AP Photo/Noah Berger
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at his company's annual F8 developer conference, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in San Jose, Calif.

    Facebook wants to show you a way to communicate with virtual reality and its new Spaces.

    But first, the social network's CEO paused to show respect for a tragedy.

    Mark Zuckerberg started his F8 conference keynote with a sad note, saying, “Our hearts go out to the family of Robert Godwin Sr.”

    Godwin is the man killed by Steve Stephens, who uploaded a video of the killing to Facebook.

    "We will keep doing all we can to prevent tragedies like this from happening," Zuckerberg said.

    Once the elephant in the room was addressed, the annual developer conference, the first that Facebook brought to San Jose, went on smoothly, with lots of Oculus goggles and augmented phone cameras.

    The idea of taking your social network beyond your web feed is an attractive one and lots of techies are buying in.

    We met Facebook user Elizabeth Flores as she shook off her Oculus Rift.

    What did she think?

    “It was amazing, I was really engaged," Flores said.

    Is she ready to buy?

    “Yeah," she replied.

    Scott reports on tech on Twitter: @scottbudman

    Published 2 hours ago
