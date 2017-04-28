Fairfield police on Friday morning arrested a man on suspicion of setting off three incendiary devices across the city, including one in front of the police station.

The first explosion was reported just before 10 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex on North Textas Street, according to NBC-affiliate KCRA. Roughly an hour later, a car on Thames Court was firebombed, police said.

The suspect then targeted the Fairfield Police Department on Webster Street by blowing up a small propane cylinder in front of the headquarters around 1 a.m. The building itself did not catch fire, KCRA said, but the explosion left a scorch mark on the ground.

"Thank goodness no one got hurt, but this is where we come to work," Sgt. Matt Bloesch told KCRA. "We have citizens who come up to this lobby every day. It's a threat that we're definitely cautious of and aware of. It's happened before."

A witness approached an officer on North Texas Street and described a vehicle that had been spotted in the neighborhood, driving away from the first explosion, KCRA said.

The information was relayed to other officers, who stopped the car around 1:40 a.m. and detained the man, according to KCRA.

The suspect matches the description provided to police, who believe he is behind all three attacks.

Early Friday morning, officers and a bomb squad went to an apartment complex on the 2900 block of North Texas Street, KCRA reported. During the investigation, people who live near y were evacuated for their safety, and some described hearing loud pops, police said.

Police said the attacks are not acts of terrorism, but didn't reveal the man's motive.