Fairfield Police Search for Missing Elderly Man

Police in Fairfield on Sunday are asking the public to help locate a missing 78-year-old man.

Coylavon Harris, who is considered to be at risk because he has been showing signs of dementia, was last seen on Saturday near East Travis Boulevard.

Police said Harris is associated with a gray 2008 Toyota Corolla with a California license plate 7EVU273. Harris is believed to be in the Fairfield area, but may not remember how to get home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department at 707-428-7300.