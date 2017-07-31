Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit in Oakley Crash

The family of a girl who was killed in a suspected DUI crash in the East Bay is filing a wrongful death lawsuit. Roshel Madlangbayan, 15, was walking with her friend in Oakley last June when they were hit by a car. Madlangbayan died at the scene. The East Bay Times reported that Madlangbayan's family filed a lawsuit against the driver, an off-duty California Highway Patrol officer who was following the driver and the city. The family says the city knew the road was dangerous for pedestrians and cyclists.
Published 53 minutes ago | Updated 2 hours ago