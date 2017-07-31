Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit in Oakley Crash

The family of a girl who was killed in a suspected DUI crash in the East Bay is filing a wrongful death lawsuit. Roshel Madlangbayan, 15, was walking with her friend in Oakley last June when they were hit by a car. Madlangbayan died at the scene. The East Bay Times reported that Madlangbayan's family filed a lawsuit against the driver, an off-duty California Highway Patrol officer who was following the driver and the city. The family says the city knew the road was dangerous for pedestrians and cyclists.