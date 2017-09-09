Family, Friends Celebrate Life of Slain Oakland Musician

Family and friends gathered Saturday to pay their final respects to David Deporis, an Oakland musician who was killed in August.

A day of remembrance included a public memorial and march for peace in honor of the musician, who was known for his experimental singer-songwriter style, comparisons to Bob Dylan and commitment to peace, which just so happened to the theme of Saturday's march.

"He had a song called 'Nonviolent Traveler,' and to him, what he wanted to do, is he wanted a world that was safe and a world that was honorable and a world that was happy, and the idea that people are getting together to walk against violence is just a wonderful, wonderful idea," Gene Deporis, David Deporis' father, said.

David Deporis, 40, was working on his laptop outside a cafe on Aug. 9 when a man grabbed his computer and took off running. David Deporis gave chase, but the suspect eventually hopped into a car. David Deporis then became caught underneath the getaway vehicle and was dragged about 200 yards, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Earlier this month, Oakland police announced a $15,000 reward for any information that could lead to the arrest of a person of interest in the case.