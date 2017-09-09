Family, Friends Celebrate Life of Slain Oakland Musician - NBC Bay Area
Family, Friends Celebrate Life of Slain Oakland Musician

By Brendan Weber

    Family, Friends Celebrate Life of Slain Oakland Musician
    Dave Deporis via Facebook
    Dave Deporis

    Family and friends gathered Saturday to pay their final respects to David Deporis, an Oakland musician who was killed in August.

    A day of remembrance included a public memorial and march for peace in honor of the musician, who was known for his experimental singer-songwriter style, comparisons to Bob Dylan and commitment to peace, which just so happened to the theme of Saturday's march.

    "He had a song called 'Nonviolent Traveler,' and to him, what he wanted to do, is he wanted a world that was safe and a world that was honorable and a world that was happy, and the idea that people are getting together to walk against violence is just a wonderful, wonderful idea," Gene Deporis, David Deporis' father, said.

    David Deporis, 40, was working on his laptop outside a cafe on Aug. 9 when a man grabbed his computer and took off running. David Deporis gave chase, but the suspect eventually hopped into a car. David Deporis then became caught underneath the getaway vehicle and was dragged about 200 yards, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    Earlier this month, Oakland police announced a $15,000 reward for any information that could lead to the arrest of a person of interest in the case.

