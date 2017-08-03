Fans Flock to Oakland Record Store for Green Day Pop-up Shop

Green Day fans showed up in force to 1-2-3-4! Go Records in Oakland on Thursday, hoping to get some exclusive merchandise ahead of the rock band’s homecoming concert at the Oakland Coliseum.

Famous for songs such as “American Idiot” and “Good Riddance,” Green Day formed in 1996 and has been performing ever since. The pop up is part of a two-day celebratory event for the the latest album, titled Revolutionary Radio. It will be open until 8 p.m. Friday.

Some fans drove for more than an hour to get to the shop, lured by the prospect of T-shirts and limited edition memorabilia, including notebooks and skateboards.

KG, who describes herself as a “superfan,” has seen Green Day in concert five times. She came to the pop-up shop with her mother, who is also a fan. The two will be attending the concert at the coliseum on Saturday.

“We both love Green Day,” she said. “We go to concerts together; we listened to them on the way here.”

And the band has previously given private shows at the record shop. Inside, a wall behind the stage has small chunk taken out of it, from when lead singer Billy Joe Armstrong got carried away while performing.

The record shop’s owner, Steve Stevenson, decided against repairing the damage, instead leaving the marking as a tribute.