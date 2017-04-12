Fatal Crash in San Mateo Closes Westbound Highway 92

A fatal crash Wednesday night, possibly involving a pedestrian, temporarily closed all westbound lanes of Highway 92 in San Mateo, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident was first reported at 10:10 p.m. on the highway, just west of El Camino Real, CHP officials said.

A preliminary report indicated that an SUV struck a pedestrian. Emergency crews, however, were reportedly having a hard time finding the victim who was struck.

A Sig-alert was issued, closing the highway's westbound lanes in the area. Westbound traffic was being diverted off of the highway and onto El Camino Real, according to the CHP.

All lanes were reopened about 10:50 p.m., the CHP said.