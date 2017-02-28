Homeowner David Swinfard describes the moment of impact when the small plane slammed into his house destroying it. He managed to escape with little to no injuries. Hetty Chang reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017.

The plane that crashed into two Southern California homes Monday evening killing at least three people and injuring two others was registered to a home in San Jose.

The Cessna 310 crashed under "unknown circumstances" about a half-mile northeast of Riverside Municipal Airport, landing on at least two homes, officials said.

"Upon impact, the plane pretty much split apart," Riverside City Fire Chief Michael Moore said.

Three of the passengers were killed, but their identities have yet to be released as of Tuesday morning. The two other passengers were ejected from the plane before being transported to a hospital, Moore said.

Video South Bay Community Mourns Loss of Little League President

Nouri Hijazi, the owner of the Cessna 310, was described as being an experienced pilot who was an avid traveler along with his wife, according to a neighbor in San Jose.

The passengers were returning to San Jose after attending a cheerleading conference at Disneyland, Moore said.

Moore added that the residents of one of the destroyed homes were not believed to have been home at the time of the crash. All other residents are believed to be accounted for, though firefighters were still searching for more possible victims in the wreckage as of Sunday night.

David Swinfard, one of the residents of one of the destroyed homes, was sitting in his living room doing a crossword puzzle when the plane crashed.

"I thought, I'm going to have to get out of here or I'm going to die," he said.

Swinfard said he felt his house shook and that flames flew out everywhere. He immediately ran to the front door to escape and got only a minor burn.

Daniel Hernandez, who lives in the neighborhood, described the sounds of the crash as a "very loud explosion." He said fumes entered his room and he could feel the heat on his face before he ran outside.

Ana Duran, who lives just on the other side of where the plane went down, said that everyone in the neighborhood ran to see what they could do to help.

"It just sounded like a bomb," Duran said. "I heard people screaming and yelling."

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the plane crash. Officials are expected to provide an update at 11 a.m. on Tuesay.