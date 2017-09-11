Father, Son Killed After Small Plane Crashes in Benicia

NBC Bay Area File image

A father and his son were killed after their small plane went down in Benicia, the Solano County Sheriff's Department announced Sunday.

The single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft crashed in the area of the 2200 block of Lake Herman Road, according to authorities.

The 67-year-old pilot and his 43-year-old son had departed Buchanan Field Airport in Concord before the crash, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. They were slated to travel to the Arcata-Eureka Airport in Humboldt County.

An investigation by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board is ongoing.