The federal agent whose stolen gun was used in the shooting that killed Kate Steinle will testify in a pre-trial hearing. On Tuesday, the judge presiding over the case made several important rulings. Among them the judge decided what questions lawyers can and cannot ask the agent. Steinle was shot on San Franciso's Pier 14 two years ago. Jose Ines Garcia-Zarate is accused of killing Steinle with that agent's gun.