Fifteen residents of the low-income Oakland building that was gutted during a deadly fire last month are filing a lawsuit against the landlord.

The plaintiffs claim that the owner and master tenants knew of the severe code violations plaguing the property years before the four-alarm blaze broke out.

They also say the living conditions were deplorable.

The fire killed four people and injured six others.

