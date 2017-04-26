Fifteen Displaced Tenants File Lawsuit Over Deadly Oakland Building Fire | NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Ann Coulter Nixes UC Berkeley Speech
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Fifteen Displaced Tenants File Lawsuit Over Deadly Oakland Building Fire

By NBC Bay Area

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Fifteen residents of the low-income Oakland building that was gutted during a deadly fire last month are filing a lawsuit against the landlord.

    The plaintiffs claim that the owner and master tenants knew of the severe code violations plaguing the property years before the four-alarm blaze broke out.

    They also say the living conditions were deplorable.

    The fire killed four people and injured six others.

    More information will be provided at a news conference Wednesday.

    Check back for updates.

    Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices