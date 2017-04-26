Fifteen residents of the low-income Oakland building that was gutted during a deadly fire last month are filing a lawsuit against the landlord.
The plaintiffs claim that the owner and master tenants knew of the severe code violations plaguing the property years before the four-alarm blaze broke out.
They also say the living conditions were deplorable.
The fire killed four people and injured six others.
More information will be provided at a news conference Wednesday.
Check back for updates.
