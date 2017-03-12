Fight Continues to Keep Raiders in Oakland

The Oakland Raiders are attempting to ditch the East Bay for Las Vegas, but community leaders are fighting back. (March 11, 2017)

As NFL owner meetings creep closer, advocates and fans of the Oakland Raiders are pulling out all the stops in hopes of preventing the East Bay team's exodus to Las Vegas.

The Oakland Coliseum Economic Impact and Legal Action Committee on Sunday welcomed fans of the "Silver and Black" and other grassroots organizations to participate in a "Fan and Community Conference."

NFL Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott, who has offered a financial plan to keep the Raiders in Oakland, joined community leaders during the conference.

OCEILAC says uprooting the Raiders is in "blatant disregard of loyal patrongage," and the move would cause "irreparable damages to the surrounding community of working class households."

In recent weeks, the team's proposed plan to jump ship and set sail for "Sin City" seemed to be in jeopardy after casino mogul Sheldon Adelson in February pulled his $650 million promise to help fund a $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat domed stadium. Investment firm Goldman Sachs, the Raiders' other primary financial backer at the time, then pulled their promise one day after Adelson made his decision.

Left in a serious hole, Raiders' owner Al Davis and the East Bay organization received its break weeks later. The team on Monday informed the NFL stadium and finance committees that Bank of America would financially support the Las Vegas stadium project.

A $750 million chunk collected via a hotel tax in Las Vegas, and $500 million from the NFL and the Raiders will help foot the bill for the proposed stadium. Bank of America will pick up the rest.

Twenty four of the NFL's 32 owners still need to approve the relocation move. That vote could be decided during owner meetings at the end of March or later in the spring. The Raiders will stay play in Oakland during the 2017-2018 campaign regardless of the owners' decision.

Meanwhile, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and investors, including Lott, remain committed to keeping the Raiders in the East Bay. The team is attempting to push home a plan that would result in a $1.25 billion, 55,000-seat stadium being built in Oakland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.