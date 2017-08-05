Final Curtain Falls on 'Hamilton' in San Francisco, Show to Make a Return in 2019 - NBC Bay Area
Final Curtain Falls on 'Hamilton' in San Francisco, Show to Make a Return in 2019

By Marianne Favro

    The final curtain has closed on "Hamilton: An American Musical," but don't fret because the hit broadway show will be coming back to San Francisco in 2019.

    The blockbuster musical wrapped up its final Bay Area performance Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre, ending a roughly five-month long run of shows in the city by the bay. Producers for the show announced Tuesday that the actors will be returning to San Francisco in early 2019.

    Devoted fans, including those who have already seen the show on multiple occassions, waited in line for hours Saturday to get their hands on tickets to see the final performance in the city by the bay.

    "I'm really trying to get tickets," Emily Quinn of San Francisco said earlier Saturday. "I've been standing in line for the 2 o'clock show and I didn't get those."

    For those not patient enough to wait until "Hamilton" returns to San Francisco, the musical cast is headed south to perform at Los Angeles' Pantage Theatre.

    "Hamilton" is the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant who became George Washington's aide during the Revolutionary War and served as the nation's first treasury secretary.

    Bay City News contributed to this report.

