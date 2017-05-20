Two-Alarm Fire Breaks Out at Concrete Plant Near Gilroy

A two-alarm fire broke out a concrete plant in unincorporated Gilroy Saturday evening, according to CalFire officials.
No one was injured in the blaze, which was reported just after 9:30 p.m. near Monterey Highway and Buena Vista Avenue, according to officials.
The cause of the blaze, which was still burning as of 10:30 p.m., is still under investigation, according to CalFire.
Multiple agencies responded to battle the flames.
Further information was not available at the time.
Published at 11:26 PM PDT on May 20, 2017 | Updated at 11:44 PM PDT on May 20, 2017