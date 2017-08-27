Fire Crews Battling Brush Fire Outside Petaluma

Firefighters were battling a brush fire near Petaluma on Sunday afternoon, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

Cal Fire said the fire had burned about 18 acres and was 60 percent contained by about 4:30 p.m.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls reporting the vegetation fire near the city. The blaze was first reported about 1:15 p.m. in the 5000 block of Bodega Avenue in unincorporated Sonoma County.

The cause of the fire was unknown and under investigation.

Police said there is no threat to the city of Petaluma.