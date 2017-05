Flames rise out of a homeless encampment under Interstate 580 in Oakland. (May 1, 2017)

A homeless encampment in a freeway underpass on the border of Oakland and Emeryville erupted in flames Monday night, sending billowing black smoke into the air that could be seen from miles away.

Fire crews responded about 8:20 p.m. to reports of a fire underneath Interstate 580, near Peralta and 36th streets, fire crews said.

No further details were available.