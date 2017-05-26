Blaze Burns at Fremont Storage Unit Facility | NBC Bay Area
Blaze Burns at Fremont Storage Unit Facility

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Fremont Fire Department

    At least 18 storage units were damaged Friday night after a fire broke out at a storage facility, according to officials.

    The blaze, which was contained just before 9:45 p.m., burned at 45252 Industrial Drive, which is the listed address for Fremont Mini Storage.

    An ambulance was called to treat someone for smoke inhalation, according to fire officials. It is not clear if that person was a firefighter or a civilian.

    A fire investigator was summoned to the scene, according to officials.

    Further information was not available at the time.

    This is a developing story. Stay tuned for details.


