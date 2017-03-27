Four-Alarm Fire Breaks Out in Oakland

Firefighters in Oakland are battling a four-alarm blaze Monday morning, according to fire officials.
The blaze, which was reported around 6 a.m. at 2551 San Pablo Ave., triggered "multiple rescues," fire officials said on Twitter. Heavy flames and smoke could be seen spewing from what appears to be a multi-unit housing structure.
Firefighters were pulled from the structure for safety concerns, according to fire officials.
Further information was unavailable at the time.
Published 28 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago